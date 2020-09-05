Andhra Pradesh retains top position in States `ease of doing business’ ranking

Andhra Pradesh retained its top position in the `ease of doing annual business ranking’ of States and Union Territories in 2019, while Uttar Pradesh jumped ten positions from the previous year’s performance to take the second position. Telangana slipped one position and is placed third.

The States and UTs were ranked on the basis of their performance in 180 reforms indicators including as access to information, single window, land administration, construction permit, labour regulation, environmental registration, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) which released the ranking for 2019 on Saturday.

The DPIIT conducts the exercise for all States/UTs under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP). The ease of doing business ranking for States and UTs began in 2015.

Commerce & Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the release of the report, said the fact that the rankings were linked 100 per cent on user feedback indicated that the government was committed to take the benefits down to the grassroots.

“The competition will get healthier and more reforms will come rolling out in the years to come,” she said.

In Northern India, Uttar Pradesh emerged as the top reformer, in Southern India it was Andhra Pradesh, in Eastern India it was West Bengal, in Western India it was Madhya Pradesh, in North East India it was Assam while amongst UTs, the top performer was Delhi, as per the index.

“The ranking per se does not reflect that one is superior to the other. It captures the effort that States are doing to better their ranking,” pointed out Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Minister said that it is a competitive ranking and if a State has done good work and another does better, it can jump up the ranks.

Just like India has made significant progress in the last five years in improving its own ranking in ease of doing business index worldwide, in the same vein India is one of the very few nations that have translated this exercise to States on similar lines, he added.