Andhra Pradesh to approach SC in State Election Commissioner matter: Vijayasai Reddy

YSR Congress Party National General Secretary Vijayasai Reddy on Monday said the Andhra Pradesh government will approach Supreme Court on the High Court’s order directing the State to reinstate Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC).

Vijayasai Reddy said the SEC is a constitutional post, which has to be part of the State government, but Ramesh Kumar had overruled it and went against the government.

He alleged, “Even the letter he sent to the Centre was made in TDP Central Office, where even his signature was also not matching. This is a sheer criminal offense and thus being investigated by CID.

The State government is going to approach the Supreme Court over the orders of his restoration.” N Ramesh Kumar was removed as SEC by promulgation of an ordinance and new SEC appointed.

The High Court quashed the State government’s move. Following the order, AP SEC cancelled a circular reinstating Ramesh Kumar as the SEC and appointed G Vani Mohan, as the new Secretary SEC.

He accused that TDP members are intervening in the matters of SEC and even celebrated the High Court orders. Though the TDP rule ended, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu is still wanting his men to continue in the key positions and act against the government.

Vijayasai Reddy said the YSRCP will help all those who have been accused of false cases for posting on social media platforms and those who received court notices.

‘Will extend support’

“We have faith in the judiciary and will also respect the court’s orders. Upon provocation by TDP members, the social media followers have posted the content without any intention of degrading the judiciary. All those who have received orders under contempt of court are to be treated as accused and are innocent until conviction. Our Party will extend support to all of them in this hard situation.” he added.