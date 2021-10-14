National

Andhra Pradesh to buy coal from other states

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 14, 2021

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy says there would be no shortage of funds for procuring coal from any source

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to procure coal from states where it is available.

In a review meeting on coal reserves and power generation held in Amaravati on Thursday, Reddy assured officials that there would be no shortage of funds to procure coal from any source.

He also directed the officials to map the availability of coal in different states.

Power generation should be commenced in the new units at Krishnapatnam and Vijayawada Thermal Power Station to add about 1600 MW of power, the Chief Minister said.

The power generation in existing stations should be ramped up to full capacity, he was quoted as saying in a release.

