Andhra Pradesh Government will commence the process to call for fresh tenders to complete the works of Greenfield Amaravati Capital as the legal cancelling old tenders has been cleared, P Narayana, AP Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) said.

He was speaking to newspersons after the 39th Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting held in Amaravati chaired by Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday. All the developmental works in Amaravathi will be completed in the next three years, he said.

Tenders were called between 2014 and 2019 for works worth ₹41,000 crore in Amaravathi of which works amounting to ₹35,000 crore were launched including the construction of the High Court, Assembly along with several roads, residential complexes for the High Court judges, the Ministers and the officers during the TDP rule of 2014-19, the Minister said.

Regretting that the previous government has totally neglected the ongoing works in the name of three capitals, Narayana said that even bills worth several crores for various agencies which had taken up the works were kept pending.

A technical committee comprising the chief engineers has been constituted on July 24 only to formulate the norms to resolve such issues with regard to pending bills of the past tenders and close the matter permanently, he said.

The panel had submitted its report on October 29 with 23 points and as per the 23 recommendations of this committee all the old tenders will be closed and fresh tenders will be called, he added.

Except the High Court and the Assembly building works tenders will be called for all other works before December 31 while for the High Court and the Assembly works tenders will be called by January next.

The Minister said that the World Bank has given its consent to release ₹15,000 crore for Amaravathi works and stated that the bank representatives, however, asked the State Government to complete at the earliest possible the works related to the flood prevention works.

As part of this exercise reservoirs were now being constructed in various parts including the 217 km stretch of the capital city of Amaravathi, the Minister said.

These reservoirs are being constructed as per the Netherlands design gravity canal reservoirs are being built at Kondaveeti and Palavagu in the capital region while storage reservoirs at Neerukonda, Krishnayapalem, Sakhamuru and Vundavalli, Mr Narayana said.

The Minister for Municipal Administration said that the Inner Ring Road and Outer Ring Road will certainly be taken up despite the bypass roads around the capital city of Amaravathi.

