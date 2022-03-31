Andhra Pradesh to have 13 new districts from April 4

Andhra Pradesh will have 13 new districts from April 4 taking the total number of districts to 26. The rationale for creation of new districts, according to the State Government, is its belief in a decentralised model of development.

The new districts are Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalle, Konaseema, Rajamhmundry, Narsapuram, Bapatla, Narsaraopet, Tirupati Sri Balaji, Annamayya, Nandyal, Sri Satya Sai and NTR Vijayawada.

In a review meeting held in Amaravati, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the targets set for sustainable economic growth should be linked with the new districts. He instructed the officials to complete the identification of a minimum of 15 acres of land for the construction of administrative buildings in new districts.

The officials across the State had received 16,600 suggestions and objections from the public regarding the new districts most of which have been looked into by the district collectors for necessary action.

As part of the efforts for smooth rollout of new districts, a check list has been prepared by the officials along with new websites and completed changes in the software accordingly.

Handbooks containing information on new districts were also prepared. The offices and camp offices of District Collector and SPs in the new districts have also been finalised, according to officials.