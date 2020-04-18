National

Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 positive tally goes up to 603

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 18, 2020 Published on April 18, 2020

The total number of Coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached 603.

According to a bulletin released on Saturday, new positive cases have been detected. Out of 603 positive cases, 42 patients got discharged and 15 succumbed while 546 are now undergoing treatment.

The government is now using rapid testing kits imported from South Korea from wide community tests.

As per the data gathered from the household survey, rapid tests are being conducted to individuals who showed symptoms of Corona and to those who are in the red zone at their door step, the government said.

The government is recruiting 1184 doctors to augment preparedness and has also been advising people to download Arogya Setu app.

