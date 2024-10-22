The government of Andhra Pradesh has entered into a strategic partnership with Meta Platforms Inc. for improving public service delivery through advanced digital solutions. The collaboration aims to bring governance to the fingertips of citizens by leveraging Meta’s WhatsApp Business Solution and cutting-edge open-source generative AI technologies like Llama.

“This partnership aligns with our vision of making governance easier and improving the quality of life for all citizens. With Meta’s innovative technology, we aim to enhance the efficiency of our public services and ensure that governance is just a click away,’‘ Nara Lokesh, AP Minister for ITE&C, said in a release.

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President, Meta India, said, “By making AI models and WhatsApp API features accessible to all, we’re fostering innovation and democratising access. We’re excited to partner with the government of Andhra Pradesh, and advance our shared vision of harnessing digital technologies to enhance government services, citizen engagement, and drive innovation.’‘

The partnership will focus on enabling efficient, citizen-centric public services through WhatsApp, allowing seamless communication between the State and its citizens.

In addition to this, Meta’s generative AI will support the development of e-governance solutions, initially targeting education and skilling, with the potential for further expansion into other domains, the release said.