A day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that animal fat was being used as an alternative to ghee to prepare the laddoos served at the Tirupati temple in the State, Union Health Minister JP Nadda has sought a report on the matter. Nadda added that he is expected to receive the report by end of day, Friday.

According to Nadda, the government will further examine the matter and take suitable action in line with existing legal provisions.

‘Asked Naidu to send report’

“I got to know of the matter through digital media and I spoke to Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh CM) about the matter. I asked him to send the entire report that is with him,” the health minister said during a press conference.

He added, “I will take up the matter with State (food) regulators. Will hear out what they have to say about the report and the source of the report; go through the details. The FSSAI and I will examine it.,” Nadda added.

Asked about when he is expected to receive the report, Nadda said, “Over the next few hours.... by end of day, I should get it.”

CM’s allegations

AP CM hadalleged on Thursday that lab tests on laddoos offered at Tirupati’s Balaji Temple confirmed the presence of beef tallow, lard and fish oil as alternatives to ghee.

“We will take action as per existing legal provisions relating to prevention of food adulteration,” Nadda said.

To a question on preventive options with regard to adulteration of food items, he said: “It’s very difficult to say what more can be done. FSSAI is working on it. We have checks at every entry and exit point, multiple testing facilities and there are several certifications as well. About this incident, let me get into the details of it and we shall take a call accordingly.”

