Animation Masters Summit 2020 – Digital Edition begins

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Animation Masters Summit 2020 – Digital Edition got to a solemn start on Monday by paying tribute to legendary animation master late Arnab Chaudhuri. Aranb, who passed away in December 2019, was posthumously conferred with the Legend of Indian Animation Award 2020 at the inaugural session.
Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar; Anuradha Aggarwal –Head of Infotainment and Kids, Star India; Biren Ghose -Country Head, Technicolor; and Sach Chandaria from the promoter group of Toonz Media Group spoke at the inaugural session.
Jayakumar said on that Animation Masters Summit, the flagship annual event of Toonz, was going virtual for the first time in the 21-year history of the event, in response to the current global scenario.
“This year’s summit is about the changing scenario of art and entertainment. We hope that this summit will act as a platform to connect, collaborate and start conversations about forging new ties and creating meaningful content, as we adapt to the new normal,” he said.
He added that Toonz will be launching soon an online learning platform dedicated to animation and creative arts to mould new talents in the field.
Biren Ghose said that even in the midst of the current uncertainties, a new narrative of the 21st century is evolving among young creators.
Anuradha Aggarwal said the three crucial aspects that could act as game-changers for the creative industry today are people, technology and quality.
The four days of the Summit will include master sessions by veterans in the field of entertainment including Cinzia Angelini, - Writer, Story Artist and Animation Director; Fabienne Rawley - ACE Eddie Award-winning animation editor; Quentin Staes-Polet - Gaming expert and General Manager (India & South East Asia) of Epic Games; Ravi K Chandran renowned Indian cinematographer; Shantanu Moitra, National Award-winning music composer; and Sajan Skaria - Academy Award winning character animator.
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...