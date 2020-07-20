Animation Masters Summit 2020 – Digital Edition begins

Animation Masters Summit 2020 – Digital Edition got to a solemn start on Monday by paying tribute to legendary animation master late Arnab Chaudhuri. Aranb, who passed away in December 2019, was posthumously conferred with the Legend of Indian Animation Award 2020 at the inaugural session.

Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar; Anuradha Aggarwal –Head of Infotainment and Kids, Star India; Biren Ghose -Country Head, Technicolor; and Sach Chandaria from the promoter group of Toonz Media Group spoke at the inaugural session.

Jayakumar said on that Animation Masters Summit, the flagship annual event of Toonz, was going virtual for the first time in the 21-year history of the event, in response to the current global scenario.

“This year’s summit is about the changing scenario of art and entertainment. We hope that this summit will act as a platform to connect, collaborate and start conversations about forging new ties and creating meaningful content, as we adapt to the new normal,” he said.

He added that Toonz will be launching soon an online learning platform dedicated to animation and creative arts to mould new talents in the field.

Biren Ghose said that even in the midst of the current uncertainties, a new narrative of the 21st century is evolving among young creators.

Anuradha Aggarwal said the three crucial aspects that could act as game-changers for the creative industry today are people, technology and quality.

The four days of the Summit will include master sessions by veterans in the field of entertainment including Cinzia Angelini, - Writer, Story Artist and Animation Director; Fabienne Rawley - ACE Eddie Award-winning animation editor; Quentin Staes-Polet - Gaming expert and General Manager (India & South East Asia) of Epic Games; Ravi K Chandran renowned Indian cinematographer; Shantanu Moitra, National Award-winning music composer; and Sajan Skaria - Academy Award winning character animator.