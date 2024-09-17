Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said projects worth ₹15 lakh crore, which will lay a strong foundation for a ‘developed India’, were given a greenlight in the first 100 days of the Modi 3.0. He added that attempts have been made to mete out welfare for the downtrodden from every section of the society.

Shah was addressing the media on the NDA Government completing 100 days in power since its election in June, when he assured that the Government will announce its decision on conducting a caste census “very soon” -- a demand opposition parties have been making since before the Lok Sabha elections.

Shah also stated that the Government has set a target, wherein every individual in the country will own a house in the next five years.

Recollecting welfare measures undertaken in the last 10 years, the Union Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided houses, toilets, gas connections, drinking water, electricity, monthly provision of 5 kg of grains, health facilities upto ₹5 lakh, and 60 crore for those belonging to the economically weaker sections.

Incidentally, it was Modi’s birthday on Tuesday. Shah was flanked by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the press conference.

Train accidents

On the incidence of train accidents, the Minister said the CBI, NIA, Railway Police and the Home Ministry were preparing a scheme to safeguard the railway network and rule out any sabotage.

“As far as accidents are concerned, we will investigate the root cause. The Government is committed to addressing the issue. If this is a conspiracy, it will not last long. If there are gaps, they will be plugged,” Shah said with Vaishnaw, whoalso holds the railways portfolio, by his side.

Ahead of Haryana polls

Ahead of Assembly elections in Haryana, Shah said that many schemes have been brought in keeping in mind the development farmers. Through these schemes, he pointed out, “the food reserves in the country will reach a level of sustainability, and we will be in a position to export and become self reliant.”

Listing some of the welfare measures rolled out in the State, Shah said that ₹20,000 crore has been distributed to 9.5 crore farmers under the 17th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. “So far, ₹3 lakh crore has been distributed to a total of 12.33 crore farmers. Minimum Support Price (MSP) on kharif crops has also been increased and the Narendra Modi Government has purchased more crops at MSP than the previous Government,” he said.

Ethanol-producing units of cooperative sugar mills have been converted into multi-feed ethanol units to produce ethanol from maize. This, as per the Minister, will allow ethanol to be produced not only from sugarcane but also from maize. We have removed the Minimum Export Price (MEP) on onion and basmati rice. Export duty on onion has been reduced from 40 per cent to 20 per cent, he said.

Port expansion

Giving an insight into the Government’s approach, Shah said that 100 days were divided into 14 pillars. “Under infrastructure, projects worth ₹3 lakh crore were greenlit in 100 days. A mega port will be built in Vadhavan, Maharashtra, at a cost of ₹76 thousand crore, which will be included in the top 10 ports of the world from day one. A scheme was announced to connect 25,000 remote villages by road, at an outlay of ₹49. India’s major routes will be expanded at a cost of ₹50,600 crore. Work is on to promote tourism by upgrading the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Bagdogra in West Bengal, Bihta in Bihar, and building new air strips in Agatti and Minicoy,” Shah said.

Praising Modi, he said, “For the first time after 60 years, a leader become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. For the first time in 60 years, there is political stability in the country and the country has sustained itself on its policies. Entering the 11th year ensuring that the policies continue to deliver as per the expectations, while maintaining the speed and accuracy of their implementation over a period of 10 years, is a very difficult and a great achievement.”

Shah also released ‘Paving the Path to Viksit Bharat’, a special booklet, and eight flyers showcasing the Centre’s important achievements in the last 100 days.