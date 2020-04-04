Another Covid-19 case reported in Bengal, count rises to 58

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A person working at the Haldia Dock Complex of the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) has tested positive for novel coronavirus after returning from the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, the KoPT said in a statement on Saturday.
The latest case has taken the total count of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal to 58.
“A person who is an employee of one of our contractors has tested positive for coronavirus in Haldia on April 2. He had returned from Nizamuddin on March 24. He might have visited the docks.
“After the Nizamuddin episode came to light, the man was tested by the Haldia Municipality. Due to the case, contract labourers have not come to the docks,” the statement said.
Officers who might have come in contact with the Covid-19 patient have been quarantined and a massive sanitisation drive has been initiated in the dock complex, it said.
“However, the port staff is working and, with coordination of unions, we are able to maintain port operations and work in other plants,” the statement said.
The West Bengal government has so far identified 65 people from the state who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in March and quarantined 200 who came in contact with the attendees.
The process of identifying other attendees is on.
Of the 58 people who were affected by Covid-19 in the state, seven have died and 12 have been discharged from hospitals after they tested negative for coronavirus in subsequent tests.
However, the state government later said that reasons for the death of four of the seven deceased persons have “not been established yet”.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Market share gains, Tanishq store expansion bode well for Titan, when demand recovers
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
It was only a month back that the YES Bank fiasco had unfolded. Yet, amid the pandemic and the lockdown, the ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...