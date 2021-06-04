Another panel will delay decision on minimum wages: CITU

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The left leaning Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), has questioned the Union Labour Ministry’s decision to constitute an expert group to provide technical inputs and recommendations on fixation of Minimum Wages and National Floor Minimum Wages. CITU General Secretary Tapan Sen said in a letter to Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar that such constitution of another expert committee, that too for a tenure of three years, is to delay the whole process.
He told Gangwar that a similar committee submitted a voluminous report in January, 2018. “Government did not act upon the report. And again another Expert Committee has been constituted with a tenure of three years. Does it mean that fixation/revision of minimum/floor wages etc will have to wait for three years for its finalisation,” he asked.
Also read:CITU opposes IR Code draft rules
The Indian Labour Conference (ILC), he said, had unanimously recommended “scientific criteria and methodology” for fixation of minimum wages. “Draft Rules on Code on Wages 2019 authored by your Ministry and notified on July 7, 2020 has to incorporate that scientific formula to be the basis for minimum wage fixation. The job remains to be done is its execution through exercise in the tripartite Minimum Wage Advisory Board and precisely that is the mandate of the Code on Wages 2019,” he added in the letter.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...