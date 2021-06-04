Another panel will delay decision on minimum wages: CITU

The left leaning Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), has questioned the Union Labour Ministry’s decision to constitute an expert group to provide technical inputs and recommendations on fixation of Minimum Wages and National Floor Minimum Wages. CITU General Secretary Tapan Sen said in a letter to Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar that such constitution of another expert committee, that too for a tenure of three years, is to delay the whole process.

He told Gangwar that a similar committee submitted a voluminous report in January, 2018. “Government did not act upon the report. And again another Expert Committee has been constituted with a tenure of three years. Does it mean that fixation/revision of minimum/floor wages etc will have to wait for three years for its finalisation,” he asked.

Also read:CITU opposes IR Code draft rules

The Indian Labour Conference (ILC), he said, had unanimously recommended “scientific criteria and methodology” for fixation of minimum wages. “Draft Rules on Code on Wages 2019 authored by your Ministry and notified on July 7, 2020 has to incorporate that scientific formula to be the basis for minimum wage fixation. The job remains to be done is its execution through exercise in the tripartite Minimum Wage Advisory Board and precisely that is the mandate of the Code on Wages 2019,” he added in the letter.