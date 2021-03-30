Anshuman Singhania, Mohan Kumar new ATMA office bearers

Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director JK Tyre & Industries and Mohan Kumar, Executive Director, Michelin India, have been unanimously elected as Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA), the national industry body for automotive tyre sector in India.

Singhania, the new ATMA Chairman, has started his career from the shop floor as an apprentice and has held several positions in Planning, Production, Product Development, Quality Control, Stores & Purchase, Finance as well as Sales & Marketing. Being a techno-savvy person, he has played a key role in implementing the latest technologies in the manufacturing process at JK Tyre.

Kumar joined the Michelin Group in 2005 and has assumed various leadership roles both in Michelin India and the Michelin USA. Since Dec 2017, Kumar has been Head of Business of Michelin for India and the SAARC countries.

Set up in 1975, ATMA is amongst the most active national industry bodies in the country representing ₹60,000 crore automotive tyre industry. Eleven large tyre companies comprising a mix of Indian and international tyre majors and representing over 95 per cent of production of tyres in India are members of the Association.

ATMA members include Apollo Tyres, Birla Tyres, Bridgestone India, Ceat, Continental India, Goodyear India, JK Tyre & Industries, Michelin, MRF, TVS Tyres and Yokohama.