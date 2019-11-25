Anti-Corruption Bureau closes nine Maharashtra irrigation scam cases

Nine irrigation scam cases have been officially closed by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Bipin Kumar Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Anti Corruption Bureau, Mumbai, today wrote a letter to the Police Superintendent, Anti Corruption Bureau, Amravati. Singh, in his letter, stated that the probe in nine irrigation projects under the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation has been closed. The letter adds that if required, the probe would be started again.

The irrigation scam — one of the biggest scams in the State — was unearthed after the Economic Survey observed that the irrigation potential of the State had increased by only 0.1 per cent even though ₹70,000 crore had been spent on various projects over a decade.

Contracts for the projects were allegedly given to select people, in violation of rules. Ajit Pawar headed the Water Resource Ministry for years and was also deputy CM in the Congress-NCP government.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye tweeted that the cases where the probe has been closed are not related to Ajit Pawar. He added that “In fact, the probe is going on in more than 1000 tenders. In these cases chargesheets have been submitted. The cases which have been closed had no substance.”

The Maharashtra Congress tweeted, “No wonder, as a matter of a 'quid pro quo' between BJP & Ajit Pawar, ACB has decided to close the case against Ajit Pawar in irrigation scam worth Rs 72,000 Cr! Sermons by BJP & by @Dev_Fadnavis on corruption were nothing but a JUMLA”