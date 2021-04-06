Anti-dumping duty on flexible slabstock polyol from Saudi Arabia, UAE

The Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of flexible slabstock polyol from Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Flexible Slabstock Polyol is a polyether and on reaction with catalysts and additives, yields polyurethane foams used in upholstery, mattresses, pillows, boosters, transport seating and packaging.

Tamil Nadu-based Manali Petrochemicals, which accounts for 98 per cent of domestic production of flexible slabstock polyol, had filed the application seeking anti-dumping duty on flexible slabstock polyol imports from Saudi Arabia and UAE.

While the Designated Authority in the Commerce and Industry had on September 1 last year recommended the imposition of anti-dumping duty, the revenue department has imposed the duty on April 5 this year — seven months after the recommendation was made by the Designated Authority, sources said.

The Revenue Department has now imposed an anti-dumping duty of $150.06 per tonne on flexible slabstock polyol (molecular weight 3000-4000) produced by Sadara Chemical Company, Saudi Arabia.

For other producers and exporters from Saudi Arabia, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $ 235.02 per tonne.

In the case of flexible slabstock polyol imports from UAE, an anti-dumping duty of $101.81 per tonne has been imposed.

These anti-dumpimg duties will be valid for five years.