Anticipating festival shopping surge, Amazon opens one more fulfilment centre in Tamil Nadu

Gearing up for the festival season, Amazon India on Tuesday announced the launch of a specialised fulfilment centre (FC) in Tamil Nadu, along with the expansion of an existing FC in the State.

The new specialised FC will offer close to 7 lakh cubic feet of storage space, housing lakhs of products in the large appliance and furniture category. With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon.in will now offer storage capacity of close to 3 million cubic feet across five fulfilment centres to its more than 43,000 sellers in Tamil Nadu.

The expansion will work as an enabler for SMBs (small- and medium-sized businesses) in Tamil Nadu, helping them with faster delivery of their products to a wider customer base, said Abhinav Singh, Director - Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India.

Tamil Nadu Industry Secretary N Muruganandam was quoted in the release: “We are happy to note that Amazon’s investment in Tamil Nadu will generate significant employment opportunities. I am certain these FCs will push the agenda of Tamil Nadu’s economic growth forward. We are pleased to see Amazon enabling MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) of Tamil Nadu and fostering scalable growth opportunities for sellers”.