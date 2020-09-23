Anupam Jindal Biocon’s new CFO

Anupam Jindal has been appointed as Biocon’s new chief financial officer, the Bengaluru-based biopharmaceuticals company said on Wednesday.

Jindal will also be part of the company’s executive leadership team and report into the company’s chief executive officer and managing director, Siddharth Mittal. Prior to joining Biocon, Jindal worked with the Vedanta Group of companies for 22 years, where he held the position of group chief financial officer at Sterlite Technologies since 2006.

Mittal said, “Jindal joins us at this crucial phase of our growth, as we expand our portfolio and enter new geographies, to address patient needs for affordable, high-quality medicines.”