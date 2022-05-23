AP, Adani Green ink MoU for ₹60,000 cr investment

In a major investment drive, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed between the Andhra Pradesh Government and Adani Green Energy for an investment of ₹60,000 crore in the state.

The initiative includes a 3,700 MW hydro storage project and 10,000 MW solar energy project, and the MoU was signed in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Adani Group Chairman Goutam Adani at the AP Pavilion at Davos on Monday

The MoU was signed by the Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven on behalf of the State and Ashish Rajvamshi for the Adani group.

The two projects will provide an employment opportunity to about 10,000 people directly and indirectly, according to a release.