Andhra Pradesh Budget Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to the Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024.

Andhra Pradesh Budget Summary: Govt presents ₹2.94 lakh cr budget for FY25

Andhra Pradesh​ government on Monday presented a budget of ₹2,94,427.25 crore for FY25 with a revenue expenditure estimated at ₹2,35,916.99 crore and capital expenditure at ₹32,712.84 crore.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, while presenting the budget in the Assembly, said the estimated revenue deficit is around ₹34,743.38 crore (2.12 per cent of the GSDP) and the fiscal deficit is estimated at around ₹68,742.65 crore (4.19 per cent of the GSDP) for the financial year.

“The budget proposals which I am presenting today were made by keeping the state’s financial position in consideration and to revive the (state) financially by creating wealth. This is aimed at restarting the financial wheels of the state,” said Keshav.

The budget allotted ₹16,739 crore for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development for FY25, a portfolio held by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

A total of ₹29,909 crore for school education and ₹18,421 crore for Healthcare and Family welfare were allotted in the 2024-25 budget.

Attacking the earlier YSRCP government, Kehsav said by the time the previous regime was out of power, the state’s financial position was on the verge of collapse.

Opposition YSRCP boycotted the session today.

ALL UPDATES

  • November 11, 2024 12:03

    AP Budget FY25 Live updates: Primary Agriculture Societies to supply fertilizers

  • November 11, 2024 11:40

    Check here for Live updates on the AP Budget 2024-25

  • November 11, 2024 11:38

    AP Budget FY25 Live updates: Focus to be stepped up on Agri Mechanisation

  • November 11, 2024 11:38

    AP Budget FY25: Allocation for fertilizer supply ₹40 cr

  • November 11, 2024 11:37

    AP Budget FY25 live updates: 45 lakh farmers are benefited by agriculture advisory portal

  • November 11, 2024 11:36

    AP Budget FY25: Allocation for Seed supply: ₹240 cr

  • November 11, 2024 11:36

    AP Budget FY25 Live Updates: A balancing act between welfare and development

    AP Budget FY25: A balancing act between welfare and development

    After two vote on account Budgets, AP Govt finally rolls out full Budget

  • November 11, 2024 11:35

    AP Budget FY25: Allocation for Water Resources at ₹16,705 cr

  • November 11, 2024 11:34

    AP Budget FY25: Allocation for Urban Development: ₹11, 490 cr

  • November 11, 2024 11:34

    AP Budget FY25: Allocation for Higher Education: Rs 2326 cr

  • November 11, 2024 11:33

    AP Budget FY25: Allocation for Health ₹18,421 cr

  • November 11, 2024 11:33

    AP Budget FY25 Live updates: Allocation for PR & Rural Development: ₹16,739 cr

  • November 11, 2024 11:32

    AP Budget FY25 Live updates: Allocation for Industry and Commerce: ₹3,127 cr

  • November 11, 2024 11:28

    AP Budget FY25 Live updates: Allocation for Policing: ₹8,595 cr

  • November 11, 2024 11:27

    AP Budget FY25 Live updates: Allocation for ST Welfare: ₹7,557 cr

  • November 11, 2024 11:26

    AP Budget FY25: Allocation for BC Welfare: ₹39,007 cr

  • November 11, 2024 11:26

    AP Budget FY25 Live updates: Skill Development gets ₹1,215 cr

  • November 11, 2024 11:23

    AP Budget FY25 Live updates: Soil testing to be given primacy

    AP Budget FY25: Soil testing to be given primacy in agriculture

  • November 11, 2024 11:22

    AP Budget FY25 Live updates: 62% of AP population depend on agriculture and allied sectors

  • November 11, 2024 11:21

    AP Budget FY25 Live udpates: Agri allocation at ₹43,402 cr

  • November 11, 2024 11:20

    AP Budget Live updates: School education gets ₹29,909 cr

  • November 11, 2024 11:20

    AP Budget FY25 Live updates: Roads and Buildings get ₹9,554 cr

  • November 11, 2024 11:19

    AP Budget FY25 Live updates: housing gets ₹4,012 crore

    AP Budget FY25: Allocation for Housing: ₹4,012 Cr

  • November 11, 2024 11:18

    AP Budget Live: Revenue deficit at 4.19%

  • November 11, 2024 11:17

    AP Budget Live: ₹16,739 crore for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development for FY25

  • November 11, 2024 11:16

    AP Budget FY2024-25 Live updates: State Fiscal deficit at 2.12%

  • November 11, 2024 11:11

    AP Budget Live: Here’s how much capex is planned for the year

  • November 11, 2024 11:10

    AP Budget Live updates: FY25 outlay at ₹2.94 lakh cr

  • November 11, 2024 11:10

    AP Budget Live: Maiden budget for AP Finance Minister

