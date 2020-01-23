AP Assembly passes resolution to probe Amaravati ‘land scam’

The Jabra Elite 75T Review: All set to be a favourite in 2020
These true wireless earbuds have so much going for them, from great comfort to good sound to a reasonable ...
Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution to probe the alleged ‘insider trading’ in lands in the Amaravati capital region.
Moving the resolution, Minister Sucharita said there was enough evidence about insider trading and that information about the location of the new capital was leaked to vested interests before it was made public.
Noisy scenes marked the proceedings at the Legislative Council on a motion demand by the members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) while members of the ruling YSRCP opposed it.
Meanwhile, taking up a petition filed against the decentralisation of the capital and the halt of development activity in Amaravati, the High Court posted the matter for February 3 after the Advocate General informed the court that the matter was still in the Council.
The Andhra Pradesh government has hired the services of former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi for a fee of ₹5 crore to argue cases filed against the capital decentalisaion plan and halting of development activity in Amaravati.
Fully automatic and cloud-enabled, the vacuum machine can be controlled via a smartphone
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
INR was one of the weakest Asian currencies in 2019
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...