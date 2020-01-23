AP Assembly passes resolution to probe Amaravati ‘land scam’

Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution to probe the alleged ‘insider trading’ in lands in the Amaravati capital region.

Moving the resolution, Minister Sucharita said there was enough evidence about insider trading and that information about the location of the new capital was leaked to vested interests before it was made public.

Noisy scenes marked the proceedings at the Legislative Council on a motion demand by the members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) while members of the ruling YSRCP opposed it.

Legal battle

Meanwhile, taking up a petition filed against the decentralisation of the capital and the halt of development activity in Amaravati, the High Court posted the matter for February 3 after the Advocate General informed the court that the matter was still in the Council.

The Andhra Pradesh government has hired the services of former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi for a fee of ₹5 crore to argue cases filed against the capital decentalisaion plan and halting of development activity in Amaravati.