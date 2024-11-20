Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has ratified the new investment proposals worth ₹85,000 crore which are approved by the State Investment Promotion Board and new a Tourism Policy for the State which accorded industry status to tourism.

The Cabinet, which met in Amaravati on Wednesday, also approved a bill to quash the judicial preview introduced by the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the State for awarding tenders to infrastructure projects.

The Cabinet also approved the new sports policy and also passed a resolution to change the name of Anti-Narcotics Task Force to Elite Anti-Natcotics Group.

Policy

Earlier, while speaking in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said welfare, development and good governance were main objectives of the the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the State Government would function with the sole aim of improving the living standards of the people.

The State Government is moving ahead by implementing the Super-Six schemes as promised in the election manifesto, the Chief Minister said.

Stating that though elections and people’s verdict were not new, he said the awareness that the people had exhibited in the recent polls in the State was a “revolution’‘.

“The people have given this verdict with confidence that the TDP-led NDA will certainly stand by them and will rise to their expectations. It is now our bounden duty to rise to their expectations,” the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister declared that over 150 services will soon be brought closer to the people through WhatsApp. On the welfare schemes, he said those who had ration cards and Aadhar cards were eligible for Deepam-2 scheme which offers four gas cylinders per year free of cost.

Till now 42.40 lakh consumers have booked gas cylinders through this scheme, he said and stated that the money will be credited to the accounts of consumers within 48 hours of booking the cylinder.

The previous government has diverted even the Central funds, the Chief Minister said and assured the House that safe drinking water will be supplied through Jal Jeevan Mission.

The NDA Government was moving ahead with the policy of ‘job first’, he said and pointed out that the exercise was already on to fill 16,347 vacant teacher posts.

