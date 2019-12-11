AP Cabinet clears Disha Act

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the draft Disha Act that provides for harsher punishments, including death sentence, to those guilty of heinous crimes against women. The Cabinet, which met here on Wednesday, accepted the draft, which calls for completion of trial in 21 days and awarding death sentence in rape cases. The Act would cover sexual offences against women and children, acid attacks and harassment of women. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced in the Assembly on Monday that the State government would make amendments to the AP Criminal Law Act to hand out harsh punishments after a swift process.

The government will set up special courts in districts to try the cases related to attacks, sexual offences on children and women.

Sexual abuse and attacks on children would attract 354(F), with punishments ranging from 14 years in jail to life term.

The Government also decided to slap cases on people who slander women in the social media. First time offenders could face two-year jail term, while a repeat offence could attract double the punishment.