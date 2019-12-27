AP Cabinet defers decision on capital

Amid high tension and intense speculation over the issue of shifting the capital from Amaravati, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Friday decided to constitute a high-power committee to examine the G.N. Rao committee report on the issue of capital and also the report of Boston consulting group to be submitted in January and make suggestions to the State Government.

Briefing the media in Amaravati, State Information Minister Perni Nani said that the Cabinet had discussed the G.N. Rao committee report and decided to constitute a high-power committee. "The Boston consulting group is also studying the issue and the report is likely to be submitted in the first week of January. The expert committee will study both the reports and then only a decision will be taken," he said.

Making comments laced with heavy sarcasm, against former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, he said, "The former CM with four decades of political experience, which he will never let us forget, drew up grand plans to build a dream capital in Amaravati with a budget of more than Rs 1 lakh crores. He pooled 33,000 acres of private agricultural land from the farmers under the land pooling system and roughly 20,000 acres of land from other sources, the Government etc, and it added up to 53,000 acres or so. To develop infrastructure in the area, at Rs 2 crore per acre, it would require more than a lakh crores."

He went on, "Against the staggering amount, in five years, the vastly experienced former CM spent roughly Rs 5,400 crores including the grant of Rs 1,500 crores by the Union Government. We are now paying more than Rs 500 crores for debt servicing for the debts he raised for Amaravati. At this rate, how long will it take to realise the dream of the former CM and make the Amaravati of his dreams a reality ?"

Therefore, he said, "we are considering whether it is possible to build a capital on a more realistic budget and we are exploring options. But we have not taken a decision yet and the high-power committee will go into all these issues and make suitable recommendations. Some sections are indulging in wild speculation and character assassination of the CM. To set the record straight, in the Assembly, the CM only mooted the proposal of three capitals, citing the example of South Africa, nothing more and nothing less."

In response to a question on the agitation by the farmers and others in Amaravati area for the past ten days, ever since the CM mooted the proposal of three capitals, he said, "We sympathise with them and we will certainly address their concerns at the appropriate time, when a decision is finally taken. But we are not responsible for their plight and we did not sell them the idea of a dream capital."

In response to another question, the minister cited facts and figures at length to argue that the Amaravati, as envisaged by the former CM, only existed only in his imagination. Further, he said, the Cabinet sub-committee had concluded that insider trading and leakage of privileged information had taken place in the choice of Amaravati as the capital and "the Government will certainly go ahead with a probe, by the Lok Ayukta, or the CBI to bring out the facts and punish those responsible."