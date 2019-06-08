AP Cabinet members take oath

The 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show’s heaviest-hitting debuts
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
A 25-member Cabinet of Chief Minister Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy was sworn in on Saturday morning at Amaravati. State Governor E.S.L Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 25 ministers.
Five of them have been designated Deputy Chief Ministers representing the Kapu, BC, SC, ST and minority communities in the State.
The 25 ministers are : Dharmana Krishnadas, Botsa Satyanarayana, P. Pushpa Srivani, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Kurasala Kannababu, P. Subhash Chandra Bose, P. Viswaroop, Ch. Sriranganadha Raju, T. Vanitha, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas-Nani, Perni Venkataramaiah-Nani, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao - Nani, Vellampalli Srinivas, Mopidevi Venkataramana, M. Sucharita, B. Srinivas Reddi, A. Suresh, M. Goutam Reddi, Anilkumar Yadav, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddi, K. Narayana Swami, Amzad Basha, B. Rajendranadh , Gummanuru Jayaram, and M. Sankaranarayana.
The Chief Minister said on Friday that 80-90 per cent of the ministers sworn in on Saturday would only have a two-and-a-half-year term. They would be replaced mid-term, only few senior ministers may get the full five-year term.
Earlier, on Saturday the new Chief Minister entered the Secretariat for the first time and met the employees and the union leaders.
He assured them that his government would honour the promises made in the manifesto. Appropriate and positive decisions would be taken in the first State Cabinet meeting on interim relief of 27 per cent to employees and scrapping the contributory pension scheme (CPS).
Earlier, S.V Chinna Appala Naidu, elected from Bobbili constituency, was sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker.
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
The Pulsar 125 Neon has a shade of desperation about it. But it does seem like a logical extension for the ...
Allies of two decades must focus on strengthening the bond and healing past wounds
Some big auto brands have chosen to skip the event
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above ...
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor