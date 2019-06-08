AP Cabinet members take oath

A 25-member Cabinet of Chief Minister Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy was sworn in on Saturday morning at Amaravati. State Governor E.S.L Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 25 ministers.

Five of them have been designated Deputy Chief Ministers representing the Kapu, BC, SC, ST and minority communities in the State.

The 25 ministers are : Dharmana Krishnadas, Botsa Satyanarayana, P. Pushpa Srivani, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Kurasala Kannababu, P. Subhash Chandra Bose, P. Viswaroop, Ch. Sriranganadha Raju, T. Vanitha, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas-Nani, Perni Venkataramaiah-Nani, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao - Nani, Vellampalli Srinivas, Mopidevi Venkataramana, M. Sucharita, B. Srinivas Reddi, A. Suresh, M. Goutam Reddi, Anilkumar Yadav, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddi, K. Narayana Swami, Amzad Basha, B. Rajendranadh , Gummanuru Jayaram, and M. Sankaranarayana.

The Chief Minister said on Friday that 80-90 per cent of the ministers sworn in on Saturday would only have a two-and-a-half-year term. They would be replaced mid-term, only few senior ministers may get the full five-year term.

Earlier, on Saturday the new Chief Minister entered the Secretariat for the first time and met the employees and the union leaders.

He assured them that his government would honour the promises made in the manifesto. Appropriate and positive decisions would be taken in the first State Cabinet meeting on interim relief of 27 per cent to employees and scrapping the contributory pension scheme (CPS).

Earlier, S.V Chinna Appala Naidu, elected from Bobbili constituency, was sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker.