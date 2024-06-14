The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday designated Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan as the Deputy Chief Minister.
The actor-turned-politician has been allotted Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology portfolios.
According to official TDP sources, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh was given Human Resources Development, Information Technology and Communication portfolios.
Along with Naidu, as many as 24 ministers were sworn in on Wednesday.
Anitha Vangalapudi would be the Home Minister.
P Narayana was allotted one of the key departments- Municipal Administration- which would be responsible for the development of the Amaravati capital region.
