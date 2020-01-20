AP capital: Fate of Amaravati to be decided today

The fate of Amaravati, the greenfield capital of Andhra Pradesh, will be decided on Monday. The State cabinet is meeting this morning to take a final call on the reports of the GN Rao panel and Boston Consulting Group, on the new capital.

A special session of the state assembly has been convened to take up the matter. The Government is also likely to clarify its position with regard to protests by farmers, who have given 33,000 acres of farm land through land pooling for construction of the new capital.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced last month that the Government was in favour of administrative decentralisation, with Visakhapatnam and Kurnool serving as the executive and judicial capitals, respectively, while Amaravati could be used for assembly sessions.

This triggered huge protests from farmers in Amaravati, who had given their lands, as well as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and others.

SECURITY

Meanwhile elaborate security arrangements have been made by the police in view of the ’Chalo Assembly’ call given by the Amaravati Protection Committee and opposition parties. The entire area of Velagapudi, where the state assembly is located, has been cordoned off by the police.

HOUSE ARRESTS

The main leaders of TDP have been placed under house arrests across 48 assembly constituencies in Guntur and Krishna districts. TDP President and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the house arrests and termed the government’s measures as `oppressive’ and `unconstitutional’.