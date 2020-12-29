AP Chief Minister releases ₹1,766 crore for Rythu Bharosa, crop damages

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released ₹1,766 crore towards compensation for crop damages and Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme.
As many as 51.59 lakh farmers have received an aggregate amount of ₹1,120 crore. The farmers can utilise the sum to buy inputs for the rabi season.
An amount of ₹646 crore was released as compensation to the farmers who had lost their crops during the Nivar cyclone. About 8.35 farmers, who suffered damages to the crops in an extent of 12 lakh acres, received the amount.
Addressing a gathering on Tuesday at Amaravati, he said the State government had spent ₹61,400 crore so far on various welfare schemes in the last 18 months.
For the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan, the State so far spent ₹13,101 crore, benefiting 51.59 lakh farmers. “We have included even the tenant farmers and those cultivating the forest lands,” he said.
“The previous government had abandoned the farmers and cheated them by promising to waive off ₹87,612 crore of farm loans,” he said.
