AP CM asks PM to honour bifurcation promises

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the promises made by the Union government at the time bifurcation of the State to form Telangana seven years ago.
The Chief Minister met Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Monday, reminded him about the assurance of Special Category Status and compensation for the revenue deficit for the truncated Andhra Pradesh.
“Andhra Pradesh was denied a capital at the time of the bifurcation. The combined State had spent so much on developing infrastructure there. The Union government had agreed to compensate for the losses,” he said. The Chief Minister submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister with a list of demands.
He asked the government to renew the site clearance approval given for the establishment of a greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram.
“Andhra Pradesh got 58 per cent of the population at the time of bifurcation but its revenue share was just 45 per cent. That the per capita income of Telangana in 2015-16 was ₹15,454 as against AP’s ₹8,979 explains the situation well,” he said.
He appealed to the Prime Minister to increase the cost of Polavaram Project to ₹55,657 crore, while releasing the pending bills aggregating to ₹2,100 crore.
He later met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and submitted a memorandum.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...