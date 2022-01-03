AP CM asks PM to honour bifurcation promises

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the promises made by the Union government at the time bifurcation of the State to form Telangana seven years ago.

The Chief Minister met Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Monday, reminded him about the assurance of Special Category Status and compensation for the revenue deficit for the truncated Andhra Pradesh.

“Andhra Pradesh was denied a capital at the time of the bifurcation. The combined State had spent so much on developing infrastructure there. The Union government had agreed to compensate for the losses,” he said. The Chief Minister submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister with a list of demands.

He asked the government to renew the site clearance approval given for the establishment of a greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram.

“Andhra Pradesh got 58 per cent of the population at the time of bifurcation but its revenue share was just 45 per cent. That the per capita income of Telangana in 2015-16 was ₹15,454 as against AP’s ₹8,979 explains the situation well,” he said.

He appealed to the Prime Minister to increase the cost of Polavaram Project to ₹55,657 crore, while releasing the pending bills aggregating to ₹2,100 crore.

He later met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and submitted a memorandum.