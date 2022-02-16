AP CM asks revenue department to explore ways to boost state’s own revenue

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to explore ways and means to increase the State’s Own Revenue (SOR). At a review meeting with revenue officials in Amaravati, Reddy asked the officials to study policies being followed by other states to generate additional revenues. During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to examine the methods and policies being followed in other states to increase SOR and come up with ‘appropriate’ ideas to increase revenues. District Collectors should play an active role in generating revenue for the government, he said, adding that the officials should adhere to strict standard operating procedures while exercising their discretionary powers in order to maximise revenues. The focus should be on solving pending VAT cases to recover arrears, the Chief Minister said. He instructed the officials to expedite the process of property registration in village and ward secretariats. He instructed the officials to prepare SOPs to ensure there is no corruption in the secretariats, according to a release.

