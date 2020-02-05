AP CM defends 3 capitals idea as decentralisation means more jobs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday termed the decision to have three capitals for the State as ‘prudent’.

“If we do not take this decision now, and continue with the old order, there would be great injustice to future generations as cost of providing basic infrastructure in Amaravati was pegged at ₹1.09 lakh crore while the spending capacity of any government is just ₹5,000 crore,’’ Reddy said.

He was responding to a question on State capital posed by N Ram, Chairman, The Hindu Group at an Education Conclave held here.

“In such a situation (of financial burden), if we prefer to move to Visakhapatnam which already has basic infrastructure in place it will compete with Hyderabad, Bengaluru or Chennai in 10 years with only 10 per cent of the estimated cost to build Amaravati,’’ the Chief Minister said.

Amaravati is neither close to Vijayawada nor to Guntur and is about 30 km from both cities and has no proper infrastructure or double lane road,’’ he added.

Stating that providing basic infrastructure like roads, drains, water, the cost will be ₹two crore per acre.

The previous State government had spent only ₹5,677 crore. “The Centre has given ₹1,500 crore and we cannot expect more. At this rate, how many years it will take to pool in ₹1.09 lakh crores to provide the basic infrastructure,’’ Reddy asked adding that the “most prudent’’ thing to do is to have three capitals.

Amaravati is not being shifted as was being propagated and it will remain as the Legislative capital with a functioning Assembly, he said. The State Assembly had already passed a bill to have three capitals instead of just one at Amaravati. Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital housing the secretariat and Chief Minister’s office while Kurnool and Amaravati will be judicial and legislative capitals, respectively.