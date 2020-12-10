AP CM Jagan launches ₹1,869 cr scheme for distribution of sheep, goats to women

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched ‘Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi’ scheme, under which 2.49 lakh sheep and goat units will be distributed to women in a phased manner at a cost of ₹1,869 crore.
Each unit consists of 15 animal including a ram or billy goat.
After the virtual launch, the Chief Minister said the scheme aims to raise the living standards of women with less labour and less investment. By promoting agricultural allied sectors, more economic development will occur and eventually benefit farmers.
Under the scheme, women from the Backward Class (BC,) the Scheduled Caste (SC), and the Scheduled Tribe (ST) between the age groups of 45 and 60 years will get the livestock.
The State has signed MoUs with Reliance, Allana group, Amul, HUL, Procter & Gamble and ITC to collaborate and empower women beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha and Aasara schemes.
These MoUs are aimed at providing more business opportunities and bring self-reliance among the women by extending financial assistance.
He said Allana Group would buy the meat as the government has entered into an agreement with that company. However, if the price is more remunerative than Allana, women can sell their produce directly and there is no compulsion that they have to sell to Allana only. Allana Group is setting up meat processing units in East Godavari and Kurnool districts.
The State Government had also launched the distribution of 4.69 lakh units cows and buffaloes with ₹3,500 crore to strengthen dairy sector, taking to total of ₹5,400 crore.
The Government is committed for women welfare and their empowerment by launching various schemes like YSR Cheyutha, Aasara, Zero-interest loans, Sampoorna Poshana, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena, 50 percent reservation in nominated posts and nominated works. Also, 31 lakh house sites are proposed to be distributed for women and get registered on their name.
