AP CM Jagan meets Amit Shah, seeks funds for State

Can’t find? Tile it
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday and reiterated the demand about granting of special category status to the State and also urged Shah to release the promised revenue deficit amount ₹18, 969.26 crore.
They also discussed approval of Polavaram project estimates and promises made during state bifurcation and funds to backward districts of the State, according to a press release.
The diversion of surplus Godavari waters to the Krishna was also discussed. The CM impressed upon the Union Home Minister that the loss suffered by the State due to bifurcation can only be adequately compensated by granting the special category status - which would result in rapid industrialisation and growth of services sector.
He also sought funds to different projects like construction of a port at Ramayapatnam in Prakasam district, Visakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor, petro-chemical complex at Kakinada, and also establishment of a steel plant in Kadapa. Of the ₹2,100 crores allocated for seven backward districts in the State, so far only ₹1050 crore has been given by the Union Government and the remaining amount should be released forthwith.
The Chief Minister also appealed to grant ₹55,548.87 crore in accordance with the revised estimates of the mega Polavaram project on the Godavari, a national project. Of the amount, land acquisition and R&R will require ₹33,000 crore.
He also urged the Centre to reimburse ₹5,073 crore already spent by the State . He also apprised the Home Minister of the reverse tendering process in Polavaram and other projects initiated by his government, adds the release.
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
How local municipalities in the country are being helped to become low-carbon, resource-efficient and ...
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
Future Generali India’s Anup Rau sees big opportunity in under-penetration of the sector
What are ‘guaranteed’ and ‘non-guaranteed’ benefits in a life insurance policy? Also, is there any difference ...
The rupee after testing a key resistance on Friday could not appreciate further against the dollar but managed ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism