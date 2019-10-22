AP CM Jagan meets Amit Shah, seeks funds for State

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday and reiterated the demand about granting of special category status to the State and also urged Shah to release the promised revenue deficit amount ₹18, 969.26 crore.

They also discussed approval of Polavaram project estimates and promises made during state bifurcation and funds to backward districts of the State, according to a press release.

The diversion of surplus Godavari waters to the Krishna was also discussed. The CM impressed upon the Union Home Minister that the loss suffered by the State due to bifurcation can only be adequately compensated by granting the special category status - which would result in rapid industrialisation and growth of services sector.

He also sought funds to different projects like construction of a port at Ramayapatnam in Prakasam district, Visakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor, petro-chemical complex at Kakinada, and also establishment of a steel plant in Kadapa. Of the ₹2,100 crores allocated for seven backward districts in the State, so far only ₹1050 crore has been given by the Union Government and the remaining amount should be released forthwith.

The Chief Minister also appealed to grant ₹55,548.87 crore in accordance with the revised estimates of the mega Polavaram project on the Godavari, a national project. Of the amount, land acquisition and R&R will require ₹33,000 crore.

He also urged the Centre to reimburse ₹5,073 crore already spent by the State . He also apprised the Home Minister of the reverse tendering process in Polavaram and other projects initiated by his government, adds the release.