AP CM promises all help to kidney disease sufferers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised all government help and medical aid to those suffering from kidney diseases in the State, especially those in the Uddanam area of Srikakulam district.

He was addressing a public meeting at Palasa in Srikakulam district on Friday after laying the foundation for a kidney research centre and a 200-bed super specialty hospital near Palasa. For some unspecified reason, the number of those suffering from grave kidney diseases is found to be more in Uddanam area of Srikakulam district.

The Chief Minister said a monthly pension of ₹10,000 was being given to those in the advanced stages of kidney diseases and ₹5,000 per month to others even in the early stages. He said it was his election promise to set up the super specialty hospital and research centre for Uddanam patients in the district.

He also launched the programme of supplying fine rice through fair price shops for the first time in the State in Srikakulam district.