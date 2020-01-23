AP CM sees ‘no point’ in having a Legislative Council

The future of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council now hangs in balance with the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy questioning its need.

The legislative council, where the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has a majority, on Wednesday stalled the Bills pertaining to decentralisation of capital and related aspects by referring the Bills to Select Committees.

In the Assembly on Thursday, Reddy termed yesterday’s developments in the Council as ‘painful’ and said: “We are spending ₹60 crore per annum on the council. Is its presence necessary when it is taking decisions against people’s will?’’

The Chief Minister said the Assembly has many educated members including professors, doctors and engineers and , there was ‘no point’ in continuing with the council.

AP Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the government will go ahead with the decentralisation of capital despite ‘conspiracies’ of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu defended the Council’s decision and alleged that the ruling party was ‘fighting against people with people’s money by engaging legal council for ₹5 crore’.