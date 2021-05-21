AP CM sounds high alert on black fungus

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has on Friday directed the officials to be alert on Mucormycosis, popularly being called black fungus.

In a review meeting on covid19 held in Amaravati today, Reddy said the latest information and guidelines on the use of oxygen should be studied. He also directed the health department to frame new protocols based on scientific information and ensure quality equipment for supplying and providing oxygen to the needy.

The State Government will provide 30 per cent incentives to the hospitals, which will set up oxygen generators.

“Oxygen generators must be set up in hospitals with 50 beds and above and added that the government will provide 20 per cent incentive to companies which come forward to set up new 100 metric tons oxygen production plants,’’ Reddy said.

Covid daily cases

The number of new Covid-19 cases continues to be alarming in the state, with the detection of 20,937 new cases in testing of 92,231 samples in the last 24 hours.

According to a bulletin released by the Government today, 104 covid patients have succumbed since Thursday.