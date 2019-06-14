AP committed to completing Polavaram project in fixed time-frame: Governor

The new Government in Andhra Pradesh is committed to completing the mega Polavaram project on the Godavari in a fixed time-frame, implementing all the promises made in the YSR Congress manifesto, getting the provisions of the AP Re-organisation Act, 2014 implemented by the Centre and securing the Special Category Status for the State, said Governor ESL Narasimhan while addressing the joint session of the State Assembly and Council on Friday.

The Governor said that during the past two weeks or so after assuming office, the State government had shown its intent on implementing poll promises such as YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme (offering financial assistance of ₹12,500 per annum to farmers), imposition of prohibition in the State in phases, increasing the honorarium of Aasha health workers from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000 and hiking pensions for the aged from the present ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 in phases.

Grama volunteers (village volunteers) would be appointed with ₹5,000 per month for every 50 households in the villages and village secretariats would also be appointed. An agricultural price stabilisation fund with ₹3,000 crore and a calamity relief fund with ₹2,000 crore would be set up. All the pending irrigation projects would be completed.

The YSR Arogyasri Insurance Scheme would be extended to all families whose annual income does not cross ₹5,00,000, if the medical expenses cross ₹10,000.

The State government would appoint a judicial commission and reverse tendering would be resorted to, whenever necessary, to bring down costs and eliminate corruption in project implementation.

The opposition Telugu Desam leaders, however, criticised the new government for completely ignoring the mention of the new capital, Amaravati, in the Governor’s address. The TDP accused the new government of not really keen on developing Amaravati, which the Chief Minister had described as “a huge fraud.”