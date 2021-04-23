AP, Delhi ask Railways for Oxygen Express

Now, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi have asked Indian Railways for Oxygen Express to move medical oxygen by rail.

“We have received a demand from Delhi….it has asked for oxygen from Rourkela and some other plants,” said Railway Board Chairman Railway Board and CEO Suneet Sharma in a virtual press meet.

Challenges

Most of the liquid oxygen generating plants are in the eastern region, said Sharma, adding that they have mapped the routes on which these trains can move. Railways has kept the wagons, locomotives and crew ready to move these wagons, said Sharma.

“Indian Railways is demanding more tankers so that it can fully utilise the rakes,” said Sharma.

He added that for Indian Railways, moving Oxygen Express is challenging because of the infrastructure and space required to move such large trains.”

“As oxygen tanker trucks are carried on flat bed wagons, challenges include over-head electrical wires, ghat sections, platform canopies, said Sharma.

Usually, such trains are handled only at military stations. Also, moving liquid oxygen, which is a hazardous good, requires careful handling. There are speed restrictions as well. One oxygen tanker is about 16 tonnes of payload its gross load with wagon is 30 tonnes.

This time has been challenging for Railways, said Sharma, adding that 93,000 railway employees were affected due to Covid-19.

Passenger, freight

Railways is trying to ensure that there is no shortage of trains for passenger and freight This year, Indian Railways has already carried 81.25 million tonnes till April 22 against 46.72 mt in the same period last year.