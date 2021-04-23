AP, Delhi ask Railways for Oxygen Express

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Now, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi have asked Indian Railways for Oxygen Express to move medical oxygen by rail.
“We have received a demand from Delhi….it has asked for oxygen from Rourkela and some other plants,” said Railway Board Chairman Railway Board and CEO Suneet Sharma in a virtual press meet.
Most of the liquid oxygen generating plants are in the eastern region, said Sharma, adding that they have mapped the routes on which these trains can move. Railways has kept the wagons, locomotives and crew ready to move these wagons, said Sharma.
“Indian Railways is demanding more tankers so that it can fully utilise the rakes,” said Sharma.
He added that for Indian Railways, moving Oxygen Express is challenging because of the infrastructure and space required to move such large trains.”
“As oxygen tanker trucks are carried on flat bed wagons, challenges include over-head electrical wires, ghat sections, platform canopies, said Sharma.
Usually, such trains are handled only at military stations. Also, moving liquid oxygen, which is a hazardous good, requires careful handling. There are speed restrictions as well. One oxygen tanker is about 16 tonnes of payload its gross load with wagon is 30 tonnes.
This time has been challenging for Railways, said Sharma, adding that 93,000 railway employees were affected due to Covid-19.
Railways is trying to ensure that there is no shortage of trains for passenger and freight This year, Indian Railways has already carried 81.25 million tonnes till April 22 against 46.72 mt in the same period last year.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...