AP extends curfew till June 20

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 07, 2021

Relaxation extended from 6 am to 2 pm

Andhra Pradesh has extended the curfew across the State till June 20with some relaxation.

A decision to this effect was taken a high-level review meeting on Covid-19, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Amaravati today.

The relaxation period, however, has been extended from present 6 am to 12 pm to 6 am to 2 pm with effect from June 11.

The State government had imposed day curfew on May 5to control Covid, which has been extended from time to time.

Published on June 07, 2021

