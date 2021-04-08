AP facing shortage of Covid vaccine as infection surges

Andhra Pradesh is facing shortage of Covid-19 vaccines with just two days’ inventory, about three lakh doses, available, according to officials.

Even though the state machinery was fully geared to execute the Centre’s guidelines on vaccination, it was facing acute shortage, the officials said in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Thursday.

The State needs to vaccinate over one crore people who are above 45 years as per Centre’s guidelines. About 1.4 lakh are being vaccinated daily as of now.

The Chief Minister had directed the officials to get adequate stocks of the vaccines from the Centre as soon as possible.

Cases surge

In the meanwhile, the spurt in the new covid cases is continuing unabated in the State.

As per a bulletin released by the State government on Thursday, out of 31,268 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 2,558 tested positive. Six patients had succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

The new Covid cases have outpaced the number of recoveries as 915 people have been discharged after complete cure since Saturday, according to the bulletin. The total number of active cases now stands at 14,913.