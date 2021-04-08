National

AP facing shortage of Covid vaccine as infection surges

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 08, 2021

AND People wait in a queue to register for the Covid-19 vaccination at a medical centre in Vijayawada on Thursday   -  KVS Giri

Andhra Pradesh is facing shortage of Covid-19 vaccines with just two days’ inventory, about three lakh doses, available, according to officials.

Even though the state machinery was fully geared to execute the Centre’s guidelines on vaccination, it was facing acute shortage, the officials said in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Thursday.

The State needs to vaccinate over one crore people who are above 45 years as per Centre’s guidelines. About 1.4 lakh are being vaccinated daily as of now.

The Chief Minister had directed the officials to get adequate stocks of the vaccines from the Centre as soon as possible.

Cases surge

In the meanwhile, the spurt in the new covid cases is continuing unabated in the State.

As per a bulletin released by the State government on Thursday, out of 31,268 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 2,558 tested positive. Six patients had succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

The new Covid cases have outpaced the number of recoveries as 915 people have been discharged after complete cure since Saturday, according to the bulletin. The total number of active cases now stands at 14,913.

Published on April 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.