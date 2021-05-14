AP floats global tender for Covid-19 vaccines, Telangana in talks with manufacturers

The Andhra Pradesh government has floated a global tender for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines with the last date for filing bids fixed as June 3.

A pre-bid meet will be convened on either May 20 or May 22.

The Principal secretary Medical and Health Anil Kumar Singhal said, “Based on the bids, we will finalise the procurement size.”

The State has estimated that over 2.04 crore individuals in the 18-45 age group will need to be vaccinated for free against Covid-19 and has also earmarked necessary funds.

Telangana

Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “We are making all efforts to procure as much vaccines as we can. Right now the focus is to get second dose to all those 45 lakh people who have taken the first jab. We are in discussions with all three vaccine makers — Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute and Dr Reddy’s Labs.”

The Telangana Covid Taskforce headed by KTR discussed various issues in the meeting with heads of pharma companies that are involved in the production of Covid-19 Vaccines. Top management representatives from Natco Pharma, Biological E Ltd, Bharath Biotech, Serum Institute of India, Sanofi India, Virchow Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Hetero Drugs, Gland Pharma, Indian Immunologicals and Dr Reddys Labs were present at the meeting.

After recovering from Covid, he interacted with people over the twitter answering their questions and said, “Govt of India has mandated that 85 per cent of all production be handed over to it. From the remaining 15 per cent, all States, institutions have to compete. It is a challenge when the State population is 3.6 crore.”

On procurement of Pfizer vaccine from other countries, the Minister said, “Whatever is allowed by the Drug Controller General of India is what we can procure. So far only Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik are available. Hopefully, Pfizer and Moderna will be allowed. By August, another Indian vaccine may also be available.”

On Sinovac, the Minister said, “I think we should set aside all inhibitions/egos and work together as humanity during this hour of crisis. Doesn’t matter whether it’s Sinovac or Pfizer or Moderna or something else, as long as it works and helps save lives.”