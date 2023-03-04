Andhra Pradesh government has received investment proposals worth ₹13 lakh crore in the Advantage Andhra Pradesh Global Investment Summit 2023.

“We have executed 352 MoUs with an investment commitment of ₹13,05,663 crore providing employment potential of over 6,03,223 jobs,” the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the summit’s valedictory here on Saturday.

The state government will be setting up a monetary committee with Chief Secretary and CMO officials to ensure translation of MoUs into actual investments, Reddy said.

“I sincerely request all of you to move from the MoU stage to the grounding of your investments in Andhra Pradesh at the earliest. Assuring you all that our government will demonstrate “speed of facilitating businesses” taking matters forward,” the Chief Minister said while thanking the delegates.

He remotely inaugurated 14 industrial facilities set up with ₹3,841 crore investment today providing employment to 9,108 workers.

The energy sector alone witnessed signing of 40 MoUs worth ₹8,84,823 crore of investment creating employment to 1,90,268 people.

In the IT & ITES Sector, 56 MoUs are signed amounting to ₹25,587 crore of investment generating employment potential for 1,04,442 persons.

In the tourism sector, 117 MoUs were signed worth ₹22,096 crore providing employment for 30,787 persons, the Chief Minister said.

During this summit, 15 sector sessions were organised with over 100 speakers showcasing AP’s growing strengths.

These 15 focus sectors include automobile & EV sector, healthcare & medical equipment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, green ammonia, agri processing, tourism, and so forth.

In addition, four country sessions with UAE, Netherlands, Vietnam, and Australia were organised for exploring collaborative opportunities with Andhra Pradesh.