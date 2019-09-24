AP government can review PPAs, opines High Court

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has taken the view that the State government can review the power purchase agreements (PPAs) and dismissed the argument of power companies that the government can’t do so.

On Tuesday, the court accepted the government argument of approaching the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) for review of the PPAs.

It directed the State government and power companies to approach the APERC which, it directed should finalise the issue within six months. The High Court also agreed with the State government making an interim payment at ₹2.43 to ₹2.44 per unit.

Controversy

Controversy has been raging for more than three months in the State, ever since the YSR Congress Government announced its decision to review the PPAs, finalised by the previous government, with a view to reducing power charges for the common consumers as well as for industry and agriculture. The Centre has opposed the move and the Union Ministers and the central bureaucrats repeatedly wrote to the State Government, urging it to desist from reviewing PPAs. Investment in the sector would suffer badly, if it went ahead with the move, the State government was told repeatedly.

However, alleging large-scale corruption by the previous TDP government, the State government has said that it will go ahead with the proposal.

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu charged “Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy himself is a power developer in Karnataka. He supplies power at high rates and pleads for higher unit rates in that State. Butin his home State, he wants to bring down the per-unit cost to an unsustainable level. Not only power companies, all companies, are running away from the State, thanks to his attitude.”.