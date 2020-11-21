AP government to provide big boost to fisheries sector

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for four fishing harbours and 25 aqua hubs today on the occasion of World Fisheries Day.
The Chief Minister will virtually lay the foundation stone for fishing harbours at Nellore, Guntur, Krishna and East Godavari districts to be developed at an investment of ₹1,510 crore.
The State government proposes to set up eight fishing harbours and four fish landing centres at an outlay of ₹3,000 crore, to put the maritime wealth of the State to optimum use.
In the first phase, tenders have been called for four fishing harbours at Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada, which entail a total investment of ₹1,510 crore. These are expected to be developed within two years. The tenders will be finalised in the second week of December.
Andhra Pradesh, which has the second longest coastline of about 974 km in the country, plans to develop a robust fishing infrastructure.
The State government laid the proposals for constructing a good number of fishing harbours and fish landing centres to benefit the 6.3 lakh fisherman population in the State who are depending on fishing and allied marine activities.
Through the new fishing harbours, it is expected that an additional 2.37 lakh tonnes of fish and prawn catch worth nearly ₹500 crore will be added as gross value addition (GVA) to the State and 85,000 direct and indirect jobs would be generated. The State government will be developing these green energy harbours with modern facilities such as cold storage units, fish processing units, chilling centres, boat handling, and repair facilities. There are also plans to provide one or two coastal cargo berths in the fishing harbours, wherever feasible, to facilitate export operations.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Market shrugs off the Chinese factor
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
The focus on nutritional food and accessibility amid the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted people in the ...
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...