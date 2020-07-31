AP Governor clears three State-capital Bills

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichand on Friday gave his assent for three Bills which pave way for three capital cities for the State. The Bills were opposed as they provide for formation of three capital cities instead of one at Amaravati, as envisaged by the previous government.

The AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the other two bills AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020 which were sent to the Governor by the Assembly Secretariat, have now passed the crucial stage.

Multiple roles

The first Bill relates to the decentralisation of the administration by establishing executive capital at the port city of Vishakhapatnam, the legislature in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool in the Rayalaseema region, representing three regions. This proposal was being opposed by the TDP on the ground it will dilute the focus on Amaravati which was being developed as the capital city on the banks of the Krishna river.

The Bill regarding repeal of Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) was passed during the N Chandrababu Naidu regime after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. The authority created as a nodal agency for capital development, was entrusted with the responsibility of the land pooling process and building the greenfield capital in Amaravati.

The passage of Bills would mean that the primary capital functions of the State would now be shifted from the Amaravati-Vijayawada region to Visakhapatnam.

These Bills, which came in for considerable opposition in the State Assembly, were sent to the Governor for approval on July 18.