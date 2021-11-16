AP Govt clears 5 new industry investments worth ₹2,134 cr

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) cleared investment proposals of five industries with an investment of ₹2,134 crore..
The proposed investment is expected to provide direct employment to 7,683.
The five companies include, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd which would invest ₹110 crore in a garments factory for blouses and trousers at Pulivendula in Kadapa district creating employment opportunities for 2,112 people.
Century Plyboards India will set up a plywood unit at Badvel with ₹956 crore providing direct employment to 2, 266 people. The unit would benefit farmers immensely as the company came forward to purchase the eucalyptus trees grown in an extent of 22,500 acres that would fetch the farmers about ₹315 crore.
The SIPB meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Tuesday, also given green signal for manufacturing industrial chemicals factory in East Godavari district.
Grasim Industries will be taking up the project with an investment of ₹861 crore and employment generation of 405.
The Board has given noď only after it withdrew the plan for setting up of thermal power unit which was opposed by locals.
In Kopparthi EMC, AIL Dixon Technologies Pvt Ltd has come forward to set up a camera manufacturing unit with an investment of ₹127 crore providing direct employment to 1,800 people.
The same company will establish another unit that manufactures computers and tablets at an investment of ₹80 crore and employment generation of 1,100, according to a release.
