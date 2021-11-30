AP govt disburses ₹686 cr under Vidya Deevena scheme

Andhra Pradesh government has on Tuesday released ₹686 crore as the third tranche of the ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ education assistance scheme.

The amount has been credited to the accounts of 9.87 lakh mothers of 11.03 lakh students.

Speaking on this occasion in Amaravati, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said his Government had spent ₹6,259 crore for the total fee reimbursement benefiting 21.48 lakh students through the Vidya Deevena scheme since 2019. The government was aiming for 100 percent graduates besides 100 percent literacy rate in the State, he added.

The scheme is being implemented to make education accessible to the poor, especially fulfilling the dream of pursuing higher education without burdening their families.

The Chief Minister urged the beneficiaries to pay the credited amount to the colleges within 7-10 days without fail

The government had also taken steps to support the merit students, who secured admission in private universities by making a law where 50 percent of seats in Medical and Dental streams, 35 percent of the seats in Engineering and other courses will be filled under convener quota.

So far, 2,118 students studying in private universities are availing total fee reimbursement through Vidya Deevena scheme, according to a release.