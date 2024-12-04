Andhra Pradesh Government is in talks with the Centre for setting up a mega shipyard in the state to harness maritime potential.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is holding discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the proposal, according to the Minister for Information and Public Relations, Kolusu Parthasarathi.

To give a boost to the maritime sector, the state government has formulated a new maritime policy to develop Andhra Pradesh as the ‘globally renowned’ State that has the largest coastline of 975 km.

“As of now Gujarat is in the top position while Andhra Pradesh is in second. Once the Maritime policy comes into effect the State will certainly acquire the top position which is the goal of the Chief Minister,” he said.