AP govt to fill 10,143 vacancies in 2021-22

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
In a major recruitment drive, Andhra Pradesh government will fill 10,143 vacancies in various departments in 2021-22.
According to a job calendar released by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Friday, notifications will be issued for recruitments of 5,251 posts in health-paramedical departments; 2,000 assistant professor posts in various universities; 240 degree college lecturers; 450 jobs in police department; and 36 in Group 1 and 11 categories.
In addition, 1,238 backlog vacancies in the categories of SC, ST and differently-abled will also be filled.
“Top most priority will be accorded to the recruitment of posts in education, medical and police departments,” the government said in a release.
Recruitment will be conducted through notifications to be issued on a monthly basis by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and other agencies as per the calendar.
In the last two years since June 2019, the Government had conducted recruitment for 1,84,264 regular vacancies and 19,701 contract posts.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...