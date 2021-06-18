AP govt to fill 10,143 vacancies in 2021-22

In a major recruitment drive, Andhra Pradesh government will fill 10,143 vacancies in various departments in 2021-22.

According to a job calendar released by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Friday, notifications will be issued for recruitments of 5,251 posts in health-paramedical departments; 2,000 assistant professor posts in various universities; 240 degree college lecturers; 450 jobs in police department; and 36 in Group 1 and 11 categories.

In addition, 1,238 backlog vacancies in the categories of SC, ST and differently-abled will also be filled.

“Top most priority will be accorded to the recruitment of posts in education, medical and police departments,” the government said in a release.

Recruitment will be conducted through notifications to be issued on a monthly basis by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and other agencies as per the calendar.

In the last two years since June 2019, the Government had conducted recruitment for 1,84,264 regular vacancies and 19,701 contract posts.