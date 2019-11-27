AP Govt to go ahead with Kadapa steel plant

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to go ahead with the construction of a steel plant in Kadapa, the home district of the Chief Minister, and the iron ore linkage has been finalised with the NMDC, according to Minister Perni Nani.

He was briefing the media on the Cabinet decisions. He said land - more than 3,000 acres - had been identified in the Jammalamadugu mandal of the district and the foundation stone would be laid on December 26. When it was brought to his notice by a reporter that the former Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, had also laid down a foundation stone for the Kadapa steel plant at a different place, he said, "We have nothing to do with it. We have chosen a place with suitable rail and road connectivity, and other advantages. NMDC will supply the iron ore. We mean business. We don't want to fool the people as the former CM did."

Welfare schemes

He then announced a number of welfare schemes, approved by the State Cabinet, for different sections. Kapu nestam, he said, would provide financial assistance to the Kapu community. Fee reimbursement and Arogyasri cards would be given and fresh ration cards would also be given. "YSR Arogyasri will be applicable to all families with an income limit of Rs 40,000 per month or below," he clarified.

Amaravati

Referring to the proposed "Amaravati yatra" of former CM Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, he asked, "Does the former CM have any conscience ? He should introspect on what he has done for the farmers in Amaravati during his tenure. For five years, he did precious little, whiling away the time, showing graphics to people and announcing grandiose schemes. On the ground, nothing has been done. There are no proper roads to Amaravati. We are taking up works one by one. We will build roads and develop the plots given to farmers. We have a clear idea and, if the former CM wants to politicise the issue, that is his problem. He is free to tour any part of the State. There are no curbs on him."

The Minister also said a decision had been taken by the Cabinet on setting up a separate corporation for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes in the State. "Chief Minister Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy has laid down a clear road-map and we will follow it."