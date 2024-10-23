Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved supply of three LPG cylinders per year in line with its poll promise from this Deepavali with an estimated expenditure of ₹2,700 crore.

The Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati on Wednesday, decided to provide one cylinder each for every four months. For those who paid for the cylinder in cash, they can get a refund of the cost directly to their bank account. The supply of free gas cylinders was one of the main poll promises of the NDA government.

The Cabinet also decided to waive of GST and seigniorage on the free sand supply policy even though it would be a financial burden to the State exchequer.

The Cabinet also discussed the modalities of observing Andhra Pradesh formation. Though the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh was formed on November 1, 1956 there were different views on how to celebrate the state formation day post it’s bifurcation in 2014 to create the Telangana State.

The Government area hospital in Mangalagiri will also be developed into a 100 bed hospital with advanced facilities.